Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report

There’s much woe in the Remain press today over a new report apparently forecasting a bleak future for Brexit Britain. The study by the Centre of Economic Business Research, produced for Open Britain, has been translated by the Independent as:

“Brexit: Lost access to single market in services could cost UK economy up to £36bn, new report concludes”

This might have something to do with Nick Clegg, who has been providing doom-mongering quotes all over the shop:

“This report exposes what is at risk if Theresa May fails to deliver on her promise to deliver a trade deal with the exact same benefits as membership of the Single Market… Lost access to the single market could cost the UK economy between £25 and £36bn a year.”

If you actually take time to read the report, you’ll see it makes it quite clear that the research is not a basis upon which to make forecasts about the impact of Brexit:

This research should also not be seen as an attempt to forecast Brexit impacts. Rather, the analysis discusses various economic scenarios, specifically relating to how the impacts of Brexit might be transmitted into the UK real economy. The value of the output is therefore analytical rather than being necessarily predictive.”

The report categorically says it is not “forecasting Brexit impacts“. It even says it in bold. Clegg spinning it up yet again…

Quote of the Day

George Osborne’s Evening Standard leader on Leave voters:

“Now, like a duped drunk in a strip bar, voters find that, far from getting their hands on the goodies, they have been left with a large bill.”

