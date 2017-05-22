Campaign Report: 16 Days to Go

We are proposing the right funding model for social care and will ensure nobody has to sell their home to pay for care while alive, but we will consider introducing a cap.

The Tories offer nothing but uncertainty & fear for millions of older people with their dementia tax and social care u-turn.

So much for strong & stable: May’s dementia tax meltdown bodes badly for Brexit talks.

Theresa May is more ‘weak and wobbly’ than ‘strong and stable’ after her u-turn.

Our manifesto is the Green Guarantee: an economy for everyone, a protected environment, a ratification referendum on Brexit.

In this election the choice is stark: progress or just the same old Tories.

“Weak and wobbly” Theresa May u-turns on social care.

If you think Jeremy Corbyn is on a roll and going to be Prime Minister After the General Election it is 6/1.

CON: 47% (-1) LAB: 33% (+5) LDEM: 9% (-1) UKIP: 4% (-2) GRN: 2% (-1) (via ICMResearch / 19-21 May).

May 22, 2017



Ed Miliband goes studs in on Theresa May:

“When PM says “nothing has changed” she is lying. If she lies about this what else?”

