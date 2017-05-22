Faith, Farron and Foxes

Tim Farron has his beliefs and he seems willing to compromise them for political gain. Guido has mixed views about this, it seems regrettable that his faith-based views are deemed so politically unacceptable in “progressive” circles that he must deny or obfuscate them. Farron should come out of the closet and say what he really believes about homosexuality and abortion instead of cowering, afraid of losing votes. On the other hand they are a matter of faith and it is verging on religious persecution to shame him for holding faith-based minority views. Farron seems to change his position according to the latest polling…

Fox hunting is a minority pursuit and in progressive metropolitan circles support for it is a thought-crime, in fact they managed to actually criminalise it under Tony Blair. When the issue was more electorally balanced before the 2010 Lib-Con coalition, the LibDems’ Shadow DEFRA Secretary representing a rural constituency, said “I would vote to repeal the ban. It damages animal welfare and is impractical to enforce. My personal view is that it hasn’t worked and I would vote to repeal it and replace it with broader animal welfare and licensing safeguards.” So Tim Farron, do you still support the repeal of the ban on fox hunting?

UPDATE: Farron answers Guido’s question: “I am against what Theresa May is proposing, I am against the straight repeal of this legislation. Hunting divides rural communities and creates division”. Another u-turn on a “personal view”…