Jez Does Not Understand Tory Social Care Policy

Here is Jeremy Corbyn speaking on the Tory social care policy this morning. He says:

“What the Conservatives are doing is to put a £100,000 cap on social care which actually goes nowhere near meeting the needs of somebody with extreme conditions can easily spend £50,000 a year on their care. It’s completely unrealistic, what they’re doing. We will make sure social care is properly funded.”

Er, no. The Tories are not putting a £100,000 cap on social care spending per individual, as Corbyn seems to believe. The policy means people will pay for their own social care until they are down to their last £100,000 in assets, at which point the state pays for it. People with under £100,000 in assets will not pay anything. Corbyn doesn’t have a clue what he’s talking about. Keep up Jez…

May 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm



Quote of the Day

Theresa May:

“There is no Mayism. There is good, solid conservatism.”

