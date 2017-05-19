Toggle navigation
Campaign Report: 20 Days to Go
4:53 pm
Jez Does Not Understand Tory Social Care Policy
3:47 pm
Sarah Olney’s Leafleting Lie
2:50 pm
Academic Study: Broadcasters Were Biased Towards Remain
2:07 pm
Academic Study: Broadcasters Were Biased Towards Remain
2:07 pm
Who’s On Question Time Tonight
Yesterday
Daily Politics Election Interviews
Thick of It
Mash-Up
Yesterday
R.I.P. Roger Ailes, Genius Founder of
Fox News
Yesterday
Academic Study: Broadcasters Were Biased Towards Remain
2:07 pm
Brillo Catches Out Clegg’s Lies
Just 22% Still Support Remain
Davis: Hard and Soft Brexit Propaganda Terms
Lovelorn Guardianistas Hit by Data Leak
Cabbies Blockade Westminster, Forget It’s Recess
Siôn Simon’s Tech Jobs Hypocrisy
Davis: Encryption Ban Devastating, May “Laughable”
Jeremy Corbyn’s Greatest Hits
Pickles PMQ That Pressured Farron to Sack Ward
May to Corbyn: “You Are Not Up to the Job”
Election PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?
Be the Change You Want to See
Yesterday
Green Leaders’ Cringe Skit
Yesterday
Green-LibDem Deals to Help Olney and Cable
LibDem-Green Richmond-Brighton Pact
Jez Does Not Understand Tory Social Care Policy
3:47 pm
Nuttall Calls Leanne Wood “Natalie”, Twice
Yesterday
ITV Losers Debate Live
Yesterday
Daily Politics Election Interviews
Thick of It
Mash-Up
Yesterday
Friday Caption Contest (Kiss of Jez Edition)
Entries in the comments…
Tags:
Caption Contest
People:
Jeremy Corbyn
May 19, 2017 at 1:13 pm
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Quote of the Day
Theresa May:
“There is no Mayism. There is good, solid conservatism.”
