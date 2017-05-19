Campaign Report: 20 Days to Go

Vote Conservative for a stronger Scotland, a stronger Britain & a prosperous future.

The Tory Triple Whammy for pensioners: no triple lock, no winter fuel allowance, pay for social care using your own home.

The Tory plans on care are a Dementia Tax. Theresa May is hitting the most vulnerable. We would cap care costs at £72,00.

The Tories are planning to unleash the biggest tax raid in history on pensioner households. UKIP will fight this just as hard as we are fighting Philip Hammond’s plan for a national insurance attack on the self-employed.

We are absolutely in favour of spending £13 billion on foreign aid.

Theresa May today confirmed Scotland’s voice will not be heard in Brexit talks.

Nothing in particular.

In Blaenau Gwent the bookies have Plaid Cymru at 8/1. On the ground Labour’s vote collapsed during the locals. That is good value as an outside bet.

Scottish independence voting intention: Yes: 39% (-1) No: 49% (-) (YouGov/ 15 – 18 May).

Tags: ,
May 19, 2017 at 4:53 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May:

“There is no Mayism. There is good, solid conservatism.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Read Tory Manifesto In Full Read Tory Manifesto In Full
Green Leaders Cringe Skit Green Leaders Cringe Skit
Never Ending Tory Deficit Reduction Horizon Never Ending Tory Deficit Reduction Horizon
LibDem Collapse Explained LibDem Collapse Explained
Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster
Cult of Corbyn Cult of Corbyn
“Labour is Chocolate Gateau: Too Much Makes You Sick” “Labour is Chocolate Gateau: Too Much Makes You Sick”
Labour Election Broadcast Star’s “Tax Efficient” Accounting Labour Election Broadcast Star’s “Tax Efficient” Accounting
Reporter Grabs Boob Live on BBC Reporter Grabs Boob Live on BBC
Liar Clegg Brillo’d Liar Clegg Brillo’d
Listen: Was McDonnell Handed Deficit Note? Listen: Was McDonnell Handed Deficit Note?
Progressive Alliance Map of Chaos Progressive Alliance Map of Chaos
Andrew Murray’s Greatest Hits Andrew Murray’s Greatest Hits
Just 22% Still Support Remain Just 22% Still Support Remain
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
New Corbyn Aide Mocked National Anthem, Army and Queen New Corbyn Aide Mocked National Anthem, Army and Queen
Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment
Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief
Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go