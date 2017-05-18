Never-Ending Tory Deficit Reduction Horizon

Today’s Tory manifesto will pledge to eliminate the deficit by 2025, several years later than Philip Hammond vowed just a few months ago and 10 years later than the Tories promised back in 2010. When Hammond became Chancellor he said he would clear the deficit by the early 2020s, in his Budget in March he said the deficit would fall to 0.7% of GDP by 2021-22. Now the Tories say the books will not be balanced until 2025, the middle of the next decade…

George Osborne consistently failed to achieve his deficit forecasts in the last parliament – the deficit in 2015 was almost five times what he envisaged in 2010. The Tories used to say Labour would “load debts onto our children that they can never hope to repay”, May and Hammond now warn voters of Corbyn and McDonnell’s policies: “Where’s the money coming from?” The answer is the same place they get it, the deficit. It isn’t just Corbyn and McDonnell’s Labour who are an anti-austerity party…

Tags: ,
People: /
May 18, 2017 at 7:23 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Digby Jones:

“If Corbyn becomes PM the best shares to buy would be BA because of the people who’ll be buying 1-way tickets out of the UK.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Cult of Corbyn Cult of Corbyn
“Labour is Chocolate Gateau: Too Much Makes You Sick” “Labour is Chocolate Gateau: Too Much Makes You Sick”
Labour Election Broadcast Star’s “Tax Efficient” Accounting Labour Election Broadcast Star’s “Tax Efficient” Accounting
Reporter Grabs Boob Live on BBC Reporter Grabs Boob Live on BBC
Liar Clegg Brillo’d Liar Clegg Brillo’d
Listen: Was McDonnell Handed Deficit Note? Listen: Was McDonnell Handed Deficit Note?
Progressive Alliance Map of Chaos Progressive Alliance Map of Chaos
Andrew Murray’s Greatest Hits Andrew Murray’s Greatest Hits
Just 22% Still Support Remain Just 22% Still Support Remain
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
New Corbyn Aide Mocked National Anthem, Army and Queen New Corbyn Aide Mocked National Anthem, Army and Queen
Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment
Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief
Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go
Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign
Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful
Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman
Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto
Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally