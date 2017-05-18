LibDem Collapse Explained

Why are the LibDems doing so badly? Their “pitch to the 48%” relied on Remain voters holding firm and looking for a party pledging to reverse the referendum result. Farron’s problem, as this Ipsos Mori focus group of Remainers shows, is that the bulk of Remain voters are not ‘Hard Remainers’. They just want to get on with Brexit…

“I don’t want a second referendum.”

“I think it’s just a waste of time and money and energy.”

“I’d agree. It’s a waste of time and effort and money.”

“You may cause, actually, more division and uproar within the society. It’s done. The majority of us who voted for Remain have accepted it and we just want to get on with it now.”

A strategic error that could have dire consequences for the LibDems on June 8…

May 18, 2017



Quote of the Day

Theresa May:

“There is no Mayism. There is good, solid conservatism.”

