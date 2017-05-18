Leveson 2 and Section 40 Binned

One piece of good news: the Tories have pledged to scrap Leveson 2 and the press freedom-threatening Section 40. Here’s the wording:

“We will not proceed with the second stage of the Leveson Inquiry… we will repeal Section 40 of Crime and Courts Act 2014, which, if enacted, would force media organisations to become members of a flawed regulatory system or risk having to pay the legal costs of both sides in libel and privacy cases, even if they win.”