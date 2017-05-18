Leveson 2 and Section 40 Binned

One piece of good news: the Tories have pledged to scrap Leveson 2 and the press freedom-threatening Section 40. Here’s the wording:

“We will not proceed with the second stage of the Leveson Inquiry… we will repeal Section 40 of Crime and Courts Act 2014, which, if enacted, would force media organisations to become members of a flawed regulatory system or risk having to pay the legal costs of both sides in libel and privacy cases, even if they win.”

Bye bye Hacked Off, Evan Harris, Hugh Grant, Brian Cathcart et al…

Tags: ,
May 18, 2017 at 11:51 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn telling his audience not to boo the media:

“It’s not a cult of personality.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Katie Perrior Joins News UK Katie Perrior Joins News UK
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
Osborne’s First Front Toned Down Osborne’s First Front Toned Down
Isabel Oakeshott: Wikipedia is Hotbed of Fake News Isabel Oakeshott: Wikipedia is Hotbed of Fake News
Radio 4 Gossips Link Peston to Today Radio 4 Gossips Link Peston to Today
Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy” Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy”
Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge
Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play
Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism
Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun
Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption
Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires
We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”