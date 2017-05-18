Labour Surge 8 Points to 34%

Boost for Jez in today’s new Ipsos Mori poll:
CON: 49% (-)
LAB: 34% (+8)
LIBDEM: 7% (-7)
GREEN: 3% (+2)
UKIP: 2% (-2)
Complete LibDem and UKIP collapse, Labour slightly closing the gap…
Digby Jones:
“If Corbyn becomes PM the best shares to buy would be BA because of the people who’ll be buying 1-way tickets out of the UK.”