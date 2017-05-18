Campaign Report: 21 Days to Go

Forward together to a stronger, fairer, more prosperous Britain that works for everyone.

The Tories are ditching pensioners. They stand to lose the pension guarantee, winter fuel allowance & control of their homes.

The nasty party is back! Theresa May has plans to scrap free school meals for Britain’s poorest children & a new death tax for the elderly.

It’s official: Theresa’s Tories have become the Labour Party.

Theresa May’s plans undermine the welfare state. A caring country should invest in social care not put the burden on those in greatest need.

Whilst the Tories scrap their promise to pensioners, we’re standing up for them. Vote for the SNP on June 8th.

Theresa May launches her manifesto for “mainstream Britain“.

The Hanretty model says there is a 100% probability that LibDem Norman Lamb will lose his North Norfolk seat to the Tories. Currently 4/7 for Tory win.

CON: 49% (-) LAB: 34% (+8) LDEM: 7% (-6) GRN: 3% (+2) UKIP: 2% (-2) (via IpsosMori)