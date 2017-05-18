Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Debt Poster

Remember this?
The crisis is worsening so the Taxpayers’ Alliance have updated the poster:
Now every child in Britain is born owing £26,500.
What is Phil Hammond going to do about the Tory Debt Crisis?
Digby Jones:
“If Corbyn becomes PM the best shares to buy would be BA because of the people who’ll be buying 1-way tickets out of the UK.”