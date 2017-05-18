Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Debt Poster

Remember this?

The crisis is worsening so the Taxpayers’ Alliance have updated the poster:

Now every child in Britain is born owing £26,500.

What is Phil Hammond going to do about the Tory Debt Crisis?

Tags: ,
People: / /
May 18, 2017 at 10:25 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Digby Jones:

“If Corbyn becomes PM the best shares to buy would be BA because of the people who’ll be buying 1-way tickets out of the UK.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Cult of Corbyn Cult of Corbyn
“Labour is Chocolate Gateau: Too Much Makes You Sick” “Labour is Chocolate Gateau: Too Much Makes You Sick”
Labour Election Broadcast Star’s “Tax Efficient” Accounting Labour Election Broadcast Star’s “Tax Efficient” Accounting
Reporter Grabs Boob Live on BBC Reporter Grabs Boob Live on BBC
Liar Clegg Brillo’d Liar Clegg Brillo’d
Listen: Was McDonnell Handed Deficit Note? Listen: Was McDonnell Handed Deficit Note?
Progressive Alliance Map of Chaos Progressive Alliance Map of Chaos
Andrew Murray’s Greatest Hits Andrew Murray’s Greatest Hits
Just 22% Still Support Remain Just 22% Still Support Remain
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
New Corbyn Aide Mocked National Anthem, Army and Queen New Corbyn Aide Mocked National Anthem, Army and Queen
Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment
Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief
Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go
Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign
Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful
Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman
Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto
Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally