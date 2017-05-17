Tory Lord Limerick Joins LibDems Over Brexit

Conservative peer the Earl of Limerick has announced he is crossing the floor to join the LibDems in protest over Tory policy on Brexit. Lord Limerick famously wrote a limerick – what else – in his candidate statement for a hereditary peer by-election. You don’t have to be a lord to write those…

Lords are old men and they snore

But not when crossing the floor

A Tory hates Brexit

He heads for the exit

And now he’s a Tory no more.

The Earl of Limerick’s a peer

Whom once the Tories held dear

“A hard Brexit’s bad,

“Theresa is mad.”

He said as he blew his career.

“My fear for the future it stems

“From the Brexit Tim Farron condemns

‘”There’ll be queues at Calais

“To leave we must pay

“So I’m off to join the LibDems.

“Hard Brexit means certain inflation

“Jobs lost and wages stagnation

“Let migrants come in –

“It went well in Berlin –

“I wish I’d been born a Croatian.”

But while the good Earl may be frank

About his fear of a cheque that is blank

He thinks you don’t know

He was at the FCO

And then a Director of Deutsche Bank.

So let’s hope this small ditty will stick

In the mind of the Noble Lord Limerick

If you’ve taken the Ermine

But then start deserting

You just come across like a –