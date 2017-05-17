Theresa May’s Commitment to Racial Pay Justice

The Tories sent out a press release yesterday trumpeting Theresa May’s commitment to tackling “the injustice of racial pay disparities”. Noble.

Theresa May is quoted as saying

“The fact that different ethnic groups are being paid less for doing the same jobs is an injustice which cannot be allowed in twenty-first century Britain.”

Today the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.6%, the lowest rate since the 1970s. The rate is 9% for people from a BAME group. Guido has racked his brains and can’t think of a single non-white staff member of May’s Downing Street team.  It is as white as Jeremy Corbyn’s team of public school Marxists…

Quote of the Day

Digby Jones:

“If Corbyn becomes PM the best shares to buy would be BA because of the people who’ll be buying 1-way tickets out of the UK.”

