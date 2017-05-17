Tasmina Trouble: Sturgeon’s Double Standards

Yet another Nat is up to no good. Natalie McGarry, Michelle Thomson, Corri Wilson, Chris Law and Phil Boswell have all previously faced various misconduct probes, and now pressure is mounting on Nicola Sturgeon to suspend high-profile SNP poster girl Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh after details emerged of alleged financial irregularities. The splash of this morning’s Scottish Daily Mail discloses allegations relating to Ahmed-Sheikh’s work as a solicitor before she entered politics. The Law Society of Scotland is probing her role in administering “a trust fund set up to help a vulnerable person”. Another solicitor with whom Ahmed-Sheikh established a law firm is also facing a Law Society probe. 9% of SNP MPs elected in 2015 have faced some sort of financial irregularities probe.

So far Sturgeon is refusing to suspend Ahmed-Sheikh – this is the height of hypocrisy given SNP policy is to suspend MPs facing investigation. Just a few days ago Alex Salmond was banging on about dodgy Westminster politicians, what would he say about Tasmina?