May Twice Refuses to Say Hammond Won’t Be Sacked

Asked by both the BBC and then ITV whether Philip Hammond would be staying as Chancellor after the election, Theresa May refused to back him. The second time she just let Hammond answer for himself. Asked a third time to give an endorsement of the Chancellor, May replied: “Happy to do so. We’ve worked together for many years, longer than we would care to identify”. Which is the opposite of ringing. May and Hammond called a press conference to talk about Jeremy Corbyn and ended up with a story about the Chancellor fighting for his career… So much for strong and stable…