Hammond Admits Sweary Rows With Team May

Philip Hammond on the Today programme repeatedly refused to deny reports of rows with Theresa May’s aides, in particular Nick Timothy, and even let slip that he had “occasionally sworn”. When they call it “tittle-tattle” you know it’s true…
Digby Jones:
“If Corbyn becomes PM the best shares to buy would be BA because of the people who’ll be buying 1-way tickets out of the UK.”