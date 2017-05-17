Campaign Report: 22 Days to Go

Labour’s multibillion black hole manifesto shows they cannot be trusted to keep the economy stable.

Philip Hammond has dodged questions on whether ordinary people would face tax hike under Tory government. We challenge him to a televised debate.

Our manifesto is to change Britain’s future – the power is in your hands.

George Osborne’s editorial shows the Tories can’t be trusted on immigration.

The LibDems celebrate trebling tuition fees in their manifesto but claim to be on the side of students. Free education is a right.

We won’t let the Tories trade away Scotland’s jobs.

LibDem manifesto, rift between May and Hammond.

The Hanretty model says there is a 100% probability that LibDem Norman Lamb will lose his North Norfolk seat to the Tories. Currently 4/7 for Tory win.

On the renewal of the trident submarine system: Scotland Only Support: 26% Oppose: 40% (via PanelBaseMD).

