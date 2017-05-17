Boris Sikhs Forgiveness

Boris says sorry after offending a devout Sikh lady by talking about trading whisky with India while inside a Sikh temple. Doesn’t seem quite as bad a gaffe as hyped by the Beeb, most of those present didn’t even blink.
Digby Jones:
“If Corbyn becomes PM the best shares to buy would be BA because of the people who’ll be buying 1-way tickets out of the UK.”