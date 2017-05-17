74% Chance Clive Lewis Will Lose His Seat

Clive Lewis is set to crash out of parliament on June 8, according to analysis by the respected academic Dr Chris Hanretty. His look at constituencies in the East of England for the University of East Anglia says the probability of Lewis holding his seat is just 26%, with a 74% likelihood that the Tories will gain Norwich South. Guido has previously reported how Lewis put his embryonic leadership bid on hold as he battles to save his job.

The Hanretty model also says there is a 100% probability that LibDem Norman Lamb will lose his North Norfolk seat to the Tories. A Lamb to the slaughter, if you will. Reminder that the LibDems might end up losing seats…