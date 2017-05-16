Labour Vote Split in Bradford

Former Respect leader Salma Yaqoob is running as an independent against Labour’s Naz Shah in Bradford West (majority 11,420). In one sense Yaqoob is fighting a straightforward grudge match against Shah, who ousted Yaqoob’s former colleague George Galloway in 2015 (though Yaqoob denies it’s all about just getting Galloway’s own back for him). Salma’s candidacy has turned Bradford into an interesting three-way race…

Last week independent Khadim Hussain withdrew his candidacy to endorse Yaqoob, which shows she is making deals on the ground, and it is certain she will split Shah’s vote to some degree. Guido now hears that some former Labour activists have been attracted away from Shah by Yaqoob, who has also been positioning herself as a Corbynista of sorts and – having shared many an anti-war platform – is well-connected to Corbyn himself, who was once rumoured to be lining her up for a Labour seat. Tory George Grant is likely to pick up the modest UKIP vote and would of course benefit from a nationwide swing to the Tories (before Galloway the Tories were the second party in the constituency). Salma will damage Naz, but by how much?

Tags:
People: / /
May 16, 2017 at 3:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn telling his audience not to boo the media:

“It’s not a cult of personality.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Listen: Was McDonnell Handed Deficit Note? Listen: Was McDonnell Handed Deficit Note?
Progressive Alliance Map of Chaos Progressive Alliance Map of Chaos
Andrew Murray’s Greatest Hits Andrew Murray’s Greatest Hits
Just 22% Still Support Remain Just 22% Still Support Remain
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
New Corbyn Aide Mocked National Anthem, Army and Queen New Corbyn Aide Mocked National Anthem, Army and Queen
Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment
Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief
Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go
Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign
Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful
Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman
Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto
Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally
Manchester Uni Corbynista: “Hitler Was Jewish” Manchester Uni Corbynista: “Hitler Was Jewish”
Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU
Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah
Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance
Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets
Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out