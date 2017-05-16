McDonnell Admits Manifesto Not Fully Costed

Labour have made a big play of their manifesto being “fully costed”, yet when gently asked by Nick Robinson how much their water nationalisation policy would cost, McDonnell admitted they don’t have a number. That’s tens of billions missing…
Jeremy Corbyn telling his audience not to boo the media:
“It’s not a cult of personality.”