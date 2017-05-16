Cult of Corbyn

Moustachioed Morning Star eccentric Peter Lazenby used his question at Labour’s manifesto launch to speak truth to power and really hold Jeremy Corbyn to account: “Can anything be done about the shockingly biased media?”. That’s the Morning Star, officially affiliated to the Communist Party…

Meanwhile, the Labour-supporting Mirror asked a real question about Corbyn’s unpopularity and were roundly booed. Corbyn implored his supporters to stop, telling them: “It’s not a cult of personality”. If you have to say it…