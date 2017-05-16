Campaign Report: 23 Days to Go

Today confirms what we already knew: Jeremy Corbyn’s nonsensical ideas simply don’t add up.

Our manifesto is for the many, not the few.

We promise budding entrepreneurs a £100-a-week allowance to help with living costs.

Labour’s plan to tackle the decline of pubs will do anything but.

Labour’s Manifesto: A big step forward on a fairer economy. Some good, some bad on climate change. Weak on Europe. Terrible on Trident.

Ten years of SNP government has built a better Scotland.

Labour unveils a £48.6 billion spending manifesto, to be funded from extra tax revenue.

The LibDems can huff puff in Vauxhall all they like. Kate Hoey is remaining: back her at 1/3 and cash in.

Westminster voting intention (Wales): CON 41% LAB 35% PC 11% LD 7% UKIP 4% (Con lead over Lab +7, from -10 at GE2015, YouGov).

Quote of the Day

George Osborne’s Evening Standard leader on Leave voters:

“Now, like a duped drunk in a strip bar, voters find that, far from getting their hands on the goodies, they have been left with a large bill.”

