Bungling Burgon Can’t Answer Basic Questions, Claims He’s Being “Put on Trial”

It seems to me that we are being put on trial for our proposals – @RichardBurgon tells @KirstyWark #newsnight pic.twitter.com/wGWgFKCedf — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 16, 2017

Asked by Kirsty Wark on Newsnight if he can remember basic figures such as the proportion of GDP going on tax, clueless Richard Burgon whinged that he was being “put on trial”. He had no answer on tuition fees either, instead blathering on about how he wanted to talk about “the bigger picture… why can’t we talk about the many and not the few?”

When exactly would Labour scrap tuition fees? “We’ll reveal the further details of our plans in due course” says @RichardBurgon #newsnight pic.twitter.com/IyVT50gcZg — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 16, 2017

Embarrassingly amateur stuff from everyone’s favourite farting commie.