Brillo Catches Out Clegg’s Lies

“Guess what, people don’t watch the interviews between you and me, they don’t watch Andrew Marr on Sunday morning” @nick_clegg tells @afneil pic.twitter.com/LsIbVPmH6G — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) May 16, 2017

The Daily Politics dug out a clip of Nick Clegg during the referendum to prove beyond all doubt that he is telling barefaced lies about the single market. They literally played Clegg a video of himself saying during the referendum that Brexit meant leaving the single market, and still he refused to accept it. This is why people hate politicians…