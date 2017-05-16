Brillo Catches Out Clegg’s Lies

The Daily Politics dug out a clip of Nick Clegg during the referendum to prove beyond all doubt that he is telling barefaced lies about the single market. They literally played Clegg a video of himself saying during the referendum that Brexit meant leaving the single market, and still he refused to accept it. This is why people hate politicians…

May 16, 2017 at 1:06 pm



Quote of the Day

Marine Le Pen quips…

“France will be led by a woman – it will be either me or Mrs Merkel.”

