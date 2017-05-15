Progressive Alliance Map of Chaos

Clive Lewis, Vince Cable and the Green Party are launching the official “Progressive Alliance” tonight at an event with Paul Mason, Zoe Williams, someone from the Bernie Sanders campaign and the Spanish socialist group Podemos. They might be a roll call of cranks and MPs who’ll say and do anything to win their seats, but the Progressive Alliance has quietly agreed deals in at least 30 constituencies across the country. As you can see from Guido’s Map of Chaos, the Greens, LibDems and Labour are standing aside for each other all over the place.

Greens backing Labour: Copeland, Brentford and Isleworth, Eltham, Warrington South, Southampton Test, Ealing Central and Acton, Hastings and Rye, Ilford North, Oldham East and Saddleworth, Pudsey, York Central, Derby North, Carlisle, Workington,

LibDems backing Labour: Bury North (and secretly in Ealing)

Greens backing LibDems: Richmond Park, Twickenham, North Kingston, Brighton Kemptown, Lewes, Westmorland and Lonsdale, South West Surrey, Oxford West and Abingdon, Southport, Harrogate and Knaresborough, North Cornwall, St Austell and Newquay, St Ives

LibDems backing Greens: Brighton Pavilion, Skipton

Seems to Guido that the Greens are getting a pretty bad deal here. In exchange for helping Labour and the LibDems across the country, they are being helped in just two seats – and only one that they have a hope of winning. Naivety or selfishness from Caroline Lucas?

Tags: , , ,
People:
May 15, 2017 at 12:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Corbyn asked by the Guardian why he has hired a Stalinist North Korea supporter to be his campaign chief:

“Andrew is a person of enormous abilities and… special skills”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Progressive Alliance Map of Chaos Progressive Alliance Map of Chaos
Andrew Murray’s Greatest Hits Andrew Murray’s Greatest Hits
Just 22% Still Support Remain Just 22% Still Support Remain
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
New Corbyn Aide Mocked National Anthem, Army and Queen New Corbyn Aide Mocked National Anthem, Army and Queen
Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment
Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief
Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go
Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign
Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful
Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman
Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto
Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally
Manchester Uni Corbynista: “Hitler Was Jewish” Manchester Uni Corbynista: “Hitler Was Jewish”
Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU
Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah
Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance
Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets
Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out