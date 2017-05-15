LibDems: Vote Tory, Get Corbyn

This has to be the most fantastically absurd leaflet of the election campaign. The LibDems are claiming that voting Tory could put Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10 and that only voting LibDem can stop Labour winning. Not sure what they’ve been smoking. Farron himself has said the Tories are going to win and the LibDems have been secretly telling their supporters to vote Labour in some seats. Gotta admire the chutzpah…

Speaking of unfortunate leaflets, here is one from Labour MP Roger Godsiff, who probably needs a better campaign slogan:

Who is Guido to disagree…

May 15, 2017 at 10:23 am



Theresa May does a funny:

“Labour wants to take us back 40 years, or 400 years according to Diane Abbott.”

