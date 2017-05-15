Just 22% Still Support Remain

YouGov reports that support for ‘hard remain’ is at just 22% among the electorate as remainers continue to switch en masse to embrace Brexit. As June 8 approaches the electorate is overwhelmingly pro-Brexit, with 68% believing that Britain must come out of the European Union. Leavers have been boosted by ‘re-leavers’ who did not support Brexit but say the government has a duty to carry out the democratic will of the people. YouGov analysis says:

“Simply put, Theresa May is fishing in a massive lake of voters with very little competition. Meanwhile the other parties are splitting the Hard Remain vote among themselves, something that in the first past the post system only serves to make the Conservatives an even more formidable electoral machine.”

May is hoovering up leave supporters regardless of their referendum vote or party allegiance…