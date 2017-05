By day, Independent news reporter Niamh McIntyre writes punchy copy talking up Labour and bashing the Tories for the news section of the Indy website. When she clocks off Niamh dons her “F**k the Tories” necklace and “Vote Barry” sticker and campaigns for Labour’s press hater-in-chief Barry Gardiner in Brent North:

Niamh looks more like one of those “never kissed a Tory” types, so this seems like an incredibly generous offer to any blue rosette wearing types.

