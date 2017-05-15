Corbyn: Retire Before 68

Jeremy Corbyn has hinted that Labour’s revised manifesto will include a commitment to reducing the retirement age – Jez says 68 is “too late” to retire. He is 68 next week…

May 15, 2017 at 11:24 am



Quote of the Day

Corbyn asked by the Guardian why he has hired a Stalinist North Korea supporter to be his campaign chief:

“Andrew is a person of enormous abilities and… special skills”

