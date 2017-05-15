Cable Does a Diane

Vince Cable tells Susanna Reid the LibDems’ new public sector pay policy will affect 1 million workers, then 2 million workers, then 5.4 million. Vince has just been given the grand title of LibDem Treasury spokesman, so he has no excuse…
Vince Cable tells Susanna Reid the LibDems’ new public sector pay policy will affect 1 million workers, then 2 million workers, then 5.4 million. Vince has just been given the grand title of LibDem Treasury spokesman, so he has no excuse…
Corbyn asked by the Guardian why he has hired a Stalinist North Korea supporter to be his campaign chief:
“Andrew is a person of enormous abilities and… special skills”