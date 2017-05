.@RLong_Bailey refuses to answer questions on Labour’s rail nationalisation plans. “You’ll have to wait until Tuesday” she tells @afneil pic.twitter.com/AhXtewmfdZ — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) May 14, 2017

Farcical interview from the Corbynistas’ great hope Rebecca Long-Bailey, who came on the Daily Politics then refused to answer any questions. Suppose that’s one way of avoiding another Brillo-ing…