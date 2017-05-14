Davis: Hard and Soft Brexit Propaganda Terms

Davis right to call out the continued use of the “propaganda” terms Hard and Soft Brexit. Remainers initially said staying in the single market was a Soft Brexit, having accepted that is off the table some are now bizarrely calling a deal with the EU a Soft Brexit. That is just Brexit…

Tags: ,
People:
May 14, 2017 at 11:02 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Marine Le Pen quips…

“France will be led by a woman – it will be either me or Mrs Merkel.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit
Triggered: Article 50 Triggered: Article 50
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box
Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday
Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion
Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over
Well Done Our SNPs Well Done Our SNPs
Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios