Davis: Hard and Soft Brexit Propaganda Terms

Brexit Sec @DavidDavisMP calls hard & soft #Brexit ‘propaganda terms’ + says both sides said leave vote means leaving single market #Peston pic.twitter.com/Ot3taVyFhh — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) May 14, 2017

Davis right to call out the continued use of the “propaganda” terms Hard and Soft Brexit. Remainers initially said staying in the single market was a Soft Brexit, having accepted that is off the table some are now bizarrely calling a deal with the EU a Soft Brexit. That is just Brexit…