Tories Ask UKIP Not to Field Candidate in Hartlepool

The Tories have asked UKIP not to field a candidate in Hartlepool to try to help them win the seat from Labour. The incumbent Labour MP Iain Wright is standing down and leaves behind a precarious 3,024 majority. The Tory request to UKIP, sent by the Tory group leader on Hartlepool Council Ray Martin-Wells, asks:

“Following on from UKIP’s decision not to stand in Middlesborough South, Tynemouth and Berwick, we would respectfully ask you to withdraw your parliamentary candidate in Hartlepool… Hartlepool constituency polls are showing that UKIP has only a predicted 6% chance of winning, against Labour’s 34% and the Conservatives 50%… your chances of winning are extremely low…” 

Is this an attractive proposition for UKIP? The UKIP candidate came second in Hartlepool in 2015, several thousand votes ahead of the Tories. It’s a council stronghold and a target parliamentary seat, where it was rumoured Paul Nuttall himself might have stood. And the “constituency polls” quoted by the Tories are only local newspaper surveys. Indeed, UKIP have rejected the proposal and instead suggested:

“I call upon you now to choose to do the decent thing and step aside yourselves…”

A real three way marginal…

Tags: ,
May 12, 2017 at 1:57 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May does a funny:

“Labour wants to take us back 40 years, or 400 years according to Diane Abbott.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment
Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief
Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go
Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign
Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful
Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman
Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto
Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally
Manchester Uni Corbynista: “Hitler Was Jewish” Manchester Uni Corbynista: “Hitler Was Jewish”
Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU
Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah
Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance
Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets
Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out
Labour-Libdem Alliance in Richmond Labour-Libdem Alliance in Richmond
“Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword “Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword
Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
May Sticks to Script Amid Surge May Sticks to Script Amid Surge
Tory Mayor in Tees Valley Tory Mayor in Tees Valley