Yesterday Guido revealed the mad ISIS conspiracies theories of Labour candidate Caroline Kolek, standing in Tiverton and Honiton. She now says:

“I was wrong to tweet those statements. I do not agree with their content and I wholeheartedly apologise for the offence I have caused.”

Libelling Nadhim Zahawi and promoting conspiracy theories about Israel and ISIS – the sort of person Labour are happy to have as a candidate at this election…