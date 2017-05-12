Labour Candidate Faces Nationalisation

Moderate Labour candidates spent yesterday afternoon distancing themselves from Corbyn’s back-to-the-seventies manifesto, though one in particular has reason for concern. Mike Katz, Labour’s candidate in Hendon, says on his campaign website that “my professional specialism has been transport“. What he doesn’t say is that specialism involves being the Head of Policy for private rail company FirstGroup. Katz’s company operates Great Western Railway, the TransPennine express and will begin operating the South Western franchise in August through its 70% shareholding in South Western Railway. If Corbyn wins and Katz doesn’t, Jez will be nationalising him…