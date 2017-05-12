Farage Jumps on Cameron’s Unhelpful “Extreme Brexit” Comment

David Cameron has stuck his tuppence in with a comment that can be described as “unhelpful” at the least. With CCHQ’s strategy being to hoover up UKIP votes, his claim that a big majority would allow May to “stand up to people who want an extreme Brexit either here or in Brussels” is not entirely on message. It also plays into some Brexiteers worries that the formerly Remain-backing May is not as enthusiastic a Leaver as her current public stance would suggest. This is UKIP’s line being reinforced by Dave.

Nigel Farage was quick to jump in:

David Cameron lets the cat out of the bag. A big Tory majority softens Brexit. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 11, 2017

May tried to rebut the line with a small revision to her standard line:

“No, the reason I called the election is that I think we need the security, the stability for five years of greater certainty to take us through Brexit and beyond.”

Guido suspects Cameron is projecting his hopes, his party is now irreversibly signed up for Brexit. There is however a kernel of truth in the idea that if May gets a big enough majority any Brexit hardliners in her own party can be safely sidelined. Though by rigging selections to exclude the likes of Daniel Hannan and David Campbell-Bannerman CCHQ is pre-empting that problem…