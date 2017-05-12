Fake News Foe Barry Gardiner’s Fake Review For His Wife

Corbynista Barry Gardiner has been busy bashing the mainstream media for dealing in ‘fake news’ and spin. But it looks like Barry knows a thing or too about faking-up some positive coverage. The Amazon page for his wife Caroline Smith’s book Thistles of the Hesperides carries a review posted by “gardsmithcb@aol.com“. The unnamed reviewer’s take on the poetry collection heaps praise on Mrs Barry Gardiner:

“Why can’t more poets write like Caroline Smith? There is strength and intelligence in every word. I heard her talk about this book on BBC Radio 3 and she just hooked me. It is about the grinding reality of life on a Scottish council housing estate where she lived. Yet she transforms it, making it beautiful, funny, uplifting and tragically moving in turn by interweaving the mythical stories of ancient Greece. The fit is astounding. This is writing that is passionate and politically committed as well as deeply personal: but personal in a way that reveals to us our own humanity. Think Douglas Dunn at his best or Seamus Heaney, but with the long narrative eye of Browning.”

Clicking through to “gardsmithcb@aol.com“‘s profile reveals a wishlist in the name of “Barry Gardiner”, who is based “just south of Watford” (Gardiner’s constituency is Brent North). Did Barry compare his wife and office manager to the Nobel Prize for Literature winning Seamus Heaney? Labour’s fake news basher giving a fake review to his wife…

Tags:
People: / /
May 12, 2017 at 2:35 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May does a funny:

“Labour wants to take us back 40 years, or 400 years according to Diane Abbott.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment
Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief
Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go
Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign
Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful
Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman
Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto
Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally
Manchester Uni Corbynista: “Hitler Was Jewish” Manchester Uni Corbynista: “Hitler Was Jewish”
Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU
Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah
Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance
Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets
Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out
Labour-Libdem Alliance in Richmond Labour-Libdem Alliance in Richmond
“Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword “Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword
Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
May Sticks to Script Amid Surge May Sticks to Script Amid Surge
Tory Mayor in Tees Valley Tory Mayor in Tees Valley