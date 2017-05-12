Lewis Headlining Progressive Alliance Campaign Launch

Clive Lewis’ embryonic leadership bid has been put on hold during the election campaign as he focuses on keeping his seat. Lewis has a 7,654 majority in Norwich South so is in the danger zone – the LibDems won there in 2010 and the Tories are targeting it hard. This is why, in defiance of Labour colleagues, Lewis is the headline speaker at the Progressive Alliance campaign launch on Monday. He will be joined by Vince Cable and Green leader Jonathan Bartley to talk about how to “stop the Tories”.

Lewis got 19,033 votes in Norwich South in 2015, the second place Tories got 11,379. 4,539 people voted UKIP, the rump of those votes will go Tory. 6,749 people voted Green and 6,607 voted LibDem – Lewis needs some of those votes or it becomes far too close for comfort. A well-placed Labour source says that Clive talking up the Progressive Alliance is a “red flag”, and that he has cancelled all leadership manoeuvring to focus solely on saving his seat…

Tags: ,
People:
May 12, 2017 at 10:28 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May does a funny:

“Labour wants to take us back 40 years, or 400 years according to Diane Abbott.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment
Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief
Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go
Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign
Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful
Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman
Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto
Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally
Manchester Uni Corbynista: “Hitler Was Jewish” Manchester Uni Corbynista: “Hitler Was Jewish”
Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU
Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah
Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance
Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets
Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out
Labour-Libdem Alliance in Richmond Labour-Libdem Alliance in Richmond
“Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword “Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword
Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
May Sticks to Script Amid Surge May Sticks to Script Amid Surge
Tory Mayor in Tees Valley Tory Mayor in Tees Valley