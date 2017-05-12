Campaign Report: 27 Days to Go


The clear choice: A leader who supports our armed forces or one who wants to abolish them? Corbyn & your security is too big a risk.

The best defence for Britain is a government actively engaged in seeking peaceful solutions to the world’s problems.

Legalise cannabis.

The Tories will lead us to a soft Brexit. Don’t trust them.

The future is green – or not at all. We will always put the environment at the heart of everything we do.

Taxpayers in Scotland get the best deal anywhere in the UK,Vote SNP to protect Scotland from unnecessary Tory cuts.

Corbyn: “I’m not a pacifist”.

Over at Paddy Power’s Blog Guido is speculating on Chris Bryant’s troubles. Plaid Cymru to win the Rhondda at 11/10.

On British membership of the Eurovision Song Contest: Remain: 44% Leave: 56% (via YouGov / 08 – 09 May).

May 12, 2017 at 5:51 pm



Quote of the Day

Theresa May does a funny:

“Labour wants to take us back 40 years, or 400 years according to Diane Abbott.”

