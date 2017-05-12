Barry Gardiner Becomes Corbyn’s Media Basher-in-Chief

The usually cheery and mild-mannered Barry Gardiner has had something of a personality transplant over the last few weeks. First he lost it with Adam Boulton and accused him of pro-Tory bias. Then he accused the BBC’s Eleanor Garnier of being “fake news”. Last night on Newsnight he spent most of his ten minute interview moaning at Emily Maitlis’ coverage, calling her “silly“. This morning he had a bust-up with Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shepherd. And now he has had another whinge at Nick Robinson on the Today programme, claiming reading out the Sun’s headline is beneath him. This is a deliberate strategy by the Corbynistas to trigger their fanbase…