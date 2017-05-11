Woodcock’s Comedy Legal Threat

Shouty-crackers Corbyn hater-in-chief John Woodcock got very upset with former Corbyn spinner Matt Zarb-Cousin last night. Zarb-Cousin wouldn’t take Woodcock’s pious whinging and accused him of briefing against Corbyn “pretty much every day”. Woodcock responded by calling the tweet “defamatory” and threatening Zarb-Cousin. Handbags…

Hearing the whole manifesto has been leaked by Labour HQ. Helpful of them to continue their tradition of undermining the leadership. — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) May 10, 2017

Labour staffers take no end of crap because of the situation we are in. Reprehensible that people like this think it is ok to smear them https://t.co/5LauZUweQZ — John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) May 10, 2017

@JWoodcockMP John you briefed against Jeremy pretty much every day. You didn’t seem to care too much about the crap I had to take from you. Pipe down — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) May 10, 2017

@mattzarb you should retract that defamatory smear too or you will be hearing from me further. — John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) May 10, 2017

@JWoodcockMP You briefed against Jeremy on the record, so no. — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) May 10, 2017

@mattzarb Ok, I am blocking you now but I think you would be wise to reconsider. I don’t think it will end well for you otherwise. — John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) May 10, 2017

Strange Woodcock is claiming he hasn’t briefed against Corbyn. His pinned tweet is literally a video of him slagging Corbyn off…