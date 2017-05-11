Tories Make Plans to Scrap 2019 Euro Elections

A Brexit-backing Tory MP has put forward plans to repeal the European Parliamentary Elections Act and scrap the 2019 Euro elections, something which obviously needs to happen sooner rather later. Maria Caulfield says she will launch a backbench campaign to repeal the Act as soon as possible after June 8. The fate of Britain’s 73 MEPs is still undecided – they have the right to sit in the European Parliament while we remain members, Barnier says he wants us out by 2019, he is more optimistic than Guido that we will have fully Brexited by then. Caulfield says get on with it:

“Given we are due to be leaving the EU in 2019 it seems obvious that we need to repeal this act so that the elections are not held as we will no longer have the need for MEPs in this country. This is not only a necessary part of our withdrawal from the EU but it will save the UK Government hundreds of thousands of pounds for the cost of running an unnecessary election.”

Gravy train hits the buffers…