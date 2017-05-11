Plaid Cymru Could Be About to Turf Bryant Out

Over at Paddy Power’s Blog Guido is speculating on Chris Bryant’s troubles. Plaid Cymru is insurgent in the Rhondda, in the local elections in his constituency Labour lost six seats, taking their count from 15 to 9 councillors. Plaid surged from 7 seats to a total of 14 councillors.

Even more worrying for Bryant the share of the votes cast for Plaid went from 39.9% in 2012 to 47.9% last week. Labour’s share plunged 12% from 54.9% in 2012 to 42.5% last week. That’s not a poll – which are bad enough for Labour in Wales with them trailing the Tories – that’s real votes cast. Read the full argument, make your own mind up…