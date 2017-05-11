Palestine’s Ambassador to Britain: I’m “Not Aware” of Hannah Bladon Murder

The Palestinian Authority’s ambassador to Britain has unbelievably said he is “not aware” of a terror attack in which a young British woman was murdered last month. Exchange student Hannah Bladon, 20, was stabbed to death on a Jerusalem tram by a Palestinian man, Jamil Tamimi, in a high profile case covered extensively in Britain and the international media. Tamimi, 51 – now indicted for the attack – told police he had stabbed Bladon in the hope that an Israeli soldier would shoot him. Tamimi will be paid a £800 per month ‘hero’s salary’ by the Palestinian Authority for his part in ‘resisting the occupation’. The PA receives £25 million-a-year in aid from the British taxpayer…

During a Q&A at Imperial College London on May 4th, PA ambassador Manuel Hassassian was asked about the attack and the ‘martyr’s fund’. In his reply, he spoke mostly about Palestinian prisoners in Israel rather than the attack itself, of which he denied knowledge:

“I’m not aware of the incident itself that you mention…”

Palestine’s ambassador to Britain pretending he’s unaware of a British student being murdered by a Palestinian terrorist last month? Speaks volumes…