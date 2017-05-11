Leak: Cui Bono?

Leaking the manifesto, a sacred political document, would normally be seen as treachery. Something tells Guido that someone, somewhere thought it be in their interests to leak it. Guido got his copy of the manifesto late last night, he would have had it out an hour or two earlier if he hadn’t been in the pub. It was a scan of a document marked “DRAFT CONFIDENTIAL”. It has marks from a copier or a scanner and wasn’t an original digital file in original word document or PDF format.

So Cui Bono?

  • Moderates in Labour HQ leaked it to undermine Corbyn.
  • A Corbynista (Andrew Fisher) leaked it to get the full manifesto – undiluted by the sell outs at the NEC Clause V meeting – out there in front of the membership with the hope of building support for the left-wing agenda.
  • Some speculate that The Telegraph got it originally and called the Labour leader’s office for comment, in a classic attempt to get some favourable top-spin they then counter-leaked it to The Mirror to spike The Telegraph’s exclusive.
  • MI5 / Mossad / the Russians / the Tories got it. Expect to see that run on The Canary.

It could of course have been a cock-up, the classic document left on a copier scenario…

Tags: ,
People:
May 11, 2017 at 10:01 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

“I think it’s good that people go to all the alternative sites and check out what they want. I’ve read The Canary quite a bit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman
Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto
Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally Veteran Jeered at Corbyn Rally
Manchester Uni Corbynista: “Hitler Was Jewish” Manchester Uni Corbynista: “Hitler Was Jewish”
Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU Corbyn Refuses 7 Times to Rule Out Keeping Britain in EU
Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah Tom Watson’s Rich List Chutzpah
Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance Owen Jones V Christian People’s Alliance
Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets Woman Who Introduced Corbyn Sent Dozens of Racist Tweets
Kelvin on Way Out Kelvin on Way Out
Labour-Libdem Alliance in Richmond Labour-Libdem Alliance in Richmond
“Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword “Nonsensical”: All the Times the Tories Used New Buzzword
Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On Corbyn Plans Kinnock Case to Stay On
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
May Sticks to Script Amid Surge May Sticks to Script Amid Surge
Tory Mayor in Tees Valley Tory Mayor in Tees Valley
Watch: Diane Abbott Fails at Maths Again Watch: Diane Abbott Fails at Maths Again
Vanifesto: FSB Joins The Sun to Save Our Strivers Vanifesto: FSB Joins The Sun to Save Our Strivers
Labour Shocked as 20 Year Old Tory Wins in Glasgow’s East End Labour Shocked as 20 Year Old Tory Wins in Glasgow’s East End
McDonnell: I Didn’t Know That Flag Was There McDonnell: I Didn’t Know That Flag Was There
Tories Denied Northumberland By Straw Draw Tories Denied Northumberland By Straw Draw