Leak: Cui Bono?

Leaking the manifesto, a sacred political document, would normally be seen as treachery. Something tells Guido that someone, somewhere thought it be in their interests to leak it. Guido got his copy of the manifesto late last night, he would have had it out an hour or two earlier if he hadn’t been in the pub. It was a scan of a document marked “DRAFT CONFIDENTIAL”. It has marks from a copier or a scanner and wasn’t an original digital file in original word document or PDF format.

So Cui Bono?

Moderates in Labour HQ leaked it to undermine Corbyn.

A Corbynista (Andrew Fisher) leaked it to get the full manifesto – undiluted by the sell outs at the NEC Clause V meeting – out there in front of the membership with the hope of building support for the left-wing agenda.

Some speculate that The Telegraph got it originally and called the Labour leader’s office for comment, in a classic attempt to get some favourable top-spin they then counter-leaked it to The Mirror to spike The Telegraph’s exclusive.

MI5 / Mossad / the Russians / the Tories got it. Expect to see that run on The Canary.

It could of course have been a cock-up, the classic document left on a copier scenario…