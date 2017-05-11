Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman

This BBC cameraman has just had his leg ran over by the car Jeremy Corbyn arrived in at Labour’s manifesto signing. #GE2017 @5_News pic.twitter.com/oQCKEjubzW
— Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) 11 May 2017
The car carrying Jeremy Corbyn to Labour’s manifesto signing has run over a BBC cameraman, apparently injuring his leg. Jeremy Corbyn is understood to have been in the car at the time – ITN say he went inside. Twitter posts show the snapper on the ground receiving medical treatment and an ambulance has been called. Convoy of chaos…
UPDATE:
BBC journo stretchered from Savoy Place after being run over by Corbyn’s car. They were desperate to avoid cameras at back entrance. pic.twitter.com/1znOuVyfiV
— Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) 11 May 2017
PICTURED Corbyn’s reaction:
NEW: @jeremycorbyn's face after he realises his car has just hit a BBC cameraman #ge2017 https://t.co/naP3ouYDEi pic.twitter.com/VUJMghGbHM
— Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) 11 May 2017